Live Updates: No. 15 Alabama Softball at No. 14 Arkansas (Game 3)
On Sunday, No. 15 Alabama softball (31-11, 8-9 SEC) aims to build on their recent triumph over the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-11, 10-7 SEC) at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. Following a tense series opener in which Arkansas narrowly claimed a 1-0 victory in extra innings, Alabama responded forcefully on Saturday night, clinching a 5-1 win thanks to a decisive fifth inning three-run home run by Jenna Johnson.
The series, which began on Friday with Razorbacks' walk-off hit, saw a major shift in momentum in the subsequent game, setting the stage for an exciting continuation. The action will resume at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU, as both teams look to pick up a crucial conference series victory.
How It Happened...
FINAL: No. 14 Arkansas 8, No. 15 Alabama 0.
Top Fifth - Alabama Batting:
Cahalan grounds out to second. Alabama falls to the Razorbacks in a run-rule victory. FINAL: No. 14 Arkansas 8, No. 15 Alabama 0.
- Grill grounds out to first for the second out.
- Esman reaches on a fielder's choice. White out at second for the first out.
- Kristen White walks to put an early runner on for Lauren Esman.
Bottom Fourth - Arkansas Batting:
- Miller flies out to left to end the inning.
- Gammill flies out to center, but Carter scores on the sac-fly. Arkansas extends their lead. Arkansas 8, Alabama 0.
- Halvorson doubles to left-center. Carter advances to third.
- Ellis strikes out looking for the first out.
- Alea Johnson coming in to pitch for Jaala Torrence.
- Carter singles through the left side for a single.
Top Fourth - Alabama Batting:
- Valentine lines out to third to end the inning.
- Broadfoot reaches on a fielder's choice. Clark out at third. Runners on first and second with two down for Valentine.
- Duchscherer reaches on a fielder's choice. Johnson out at third.
- Kendal Clark singles and Johnson advances to second.
- Jenna Johnson singles to start the inning for Alabama.
Bottom Third - Arkansas Batting:
- Johnson singles, but is immediately thrown out at second trying to steal for the third out.
- Camenzind strikes out looking.
- Hedgecock strikes out swinging.
Top Third - Alabama Batting:
- Heivilin and L. Johnson strike out swinging. Cahalan flies out to left. Once again, not much happening for the Crimson Tide as Leinstock makes quick work of the lineup.
Bottom Second - Arkansas Batting:
- Kramer grounds out to second to end the inning.
- Miller walks. One on now for Kramer.
- Gammill strikes out swinging for the second out.
- Halvorson lines out to right for the first out of the inning.
Top Second - Alabama Batting:
- Broadfoot and Valentine strike out swinging. Dowling pops out to second base to end the inning.
Bottom First - Arkansas Batting:
- Ellis fouls out to first to end the inning.
- Carter singles to left-center. Camenzind and Hedgecock score. Arkansas 7, Alabama 0.
- Johnson walks. Bases loaded now. Jaala Torrence coming in for Beaver.
- Camenzind walks and advances to second on a wild pitch. Hedgecock advances to third.
- Hedgecock advances to second. Kramer scores on a passed ball. Arkansas 5, Alabama 0.
- Hedgecock singles to right. Gammill scores. MIller scores. Arkansas 4, Alabama 0.
- Kramer walks.
- Miller singles. Gammill advances to third.
- Gammill reaches on a fielder's choice. Halvorson out at second.
- Halvorson walks.
- Ellis blasts a home run to left field. That's a two-run shot. Razorbacks take the lead. Arkansas 2, Alabama 0.
- Carter singles.
- Johnson grounds out to Beaver in the circle.
Top First - Alabama Batting:
- Abby Duchscherer strikes out looking to end the inning.
- Kendal Clark flies out to left for the second out.
- Jenna Johnson doubles down the left field line for the first base runner of the day for Alabama.
- Cahalan grounds out to second.
Pregame:
- First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. CT.
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama at No. 14 Arkansas
When: Friday, April 19 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 20 – 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 21 – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Bogle Park, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network+ (Friday), ESPN (Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 65-15
Last meeting: Alabama knocked Arkansas out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the host team last season. Montana Fouts left the game with an injury, and the Tide won, 3-2 in extra innings. However, the Razorbacks did win the regular season series in Tuscaloosa last season.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off a disappointing performance against Texas A&M. After winning the first game of the series at home, Alabama dropped the final two in blowout fashion. The Tide held a late-lead in Game 3, but the pitching and defense fell apart for the Aggies to secure the series win.