No. 12 Alabama Softball Drops Clearwater Opener to San Diego State
Another late-inning breakdown defensively and a lack offense led to No. 12 Alabama losing its opening game of the Clearwater Invitational to San Diego State, 4-1, on Friday morning.
The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when freshman outfielder Audrey Vandagriff picked up where she left off from opening weekend with a bunt single and stolen base. She advanced to third on a ground ball from Larissa Preuitt and came in to score on an RBI-single from Brooke Ellestad.
But that would be the last time Alabama crossed the plate. San Diego State scored two runs on Alabama starting pitcher Catelyn Riley and held a slight 2-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. Alea Johnson came in from the bullpen to start the top of the seventh and walked the first two batters she faced on nine pitches.
Jocelyn Briski came in to relieve Johnson and got one out before loading the bases with a walk. Briski was able to induce a ground ball on the infield, but the Crimson Tide defense was unable to get an out at any base and a run came in to score. The Aztecs tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.
Riley Valentine got a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning, but Alabama was unable to bring her in to score or continue the rally. The Crimson Tide falls to 4-2 on the season.
Alabama will have to quickly bounce back with a game against Liberty at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.