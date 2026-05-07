SEC Softball Tournament Live Updates of No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Arkansas

Alabama opens up play at the 2026 SEC Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky on Thursday against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide (47-6) earned a double bye as the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Razorbacks (42-10) are the 7-seed and beat Mississippi State on Wednesday.

First pitch is scheduled for approximatley 1 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

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Pregame

The start time of Alabama and Arkansas might be slightly delayed depending on how long this Auburn Florida game lasts.

As the higher seed, Alabama will be the designated home team and bat second.

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