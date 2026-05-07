SEC Softball Tournament Live Updates of No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Arkansas
Alabama opens up play at the 2026 SEC Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky on Thursday against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide (47-6) earned a double bye as the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Razorbacks (42-10) are the 7-seed and beat Mississippi State on Wednesday.
First pitch is scheduled for approximatley 1 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
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Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
The start time of Alabama and Arkansas might be slightly delayed depending on how long this Auburn Florida game lasts.
As the higher seed, Alabama will be the designated home team and bat second.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_