Where Alabama Softball Ranks in Preseason Polls
The 2025 Alabama softball season is just days away as Team 29 will open the season at the Candrea Classic in Arizona on Feb. 7. The Crimson Tide is coming off a regular season that it managed to turn around in the postseason to a Women's College World Series Run.
Alabama returns a lot of players from the WCWS team like Kristen White, Marlie Giles , but there are also a lot of question marks around the Crimson Tide. All the preseason softball polls have been released, and Alabama came in at No. 11 in the NFCA Coaches poll, Softball America rankings and USA Softball poll. D1 Softball ranked the Tide No. 17.
With the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, the toughest league in the country just got even tougher. There are 11 SEC teams were represented in the USA Softball Top 25 including four of the top five and six in the top-10. See the full rankings below
USA Softball Preseason Top-25 Poll
(ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Texas (15), 615
2. Florida (4), 592
3. Oklahoma (6), 583
4. Oklahoma State, 524
5. Tennessee, 510
6. UCLA, 507
7. Texas A&M, 474
8. Duke, 451
9. LSU, 384
10. Texas Tech, 378
11. Alabama, 355
12. Florida State, 330
13. Arkansas, 292
14. Georgia, 278
15. Missouri, 270
16. Nebraska, 251
17. Arizona, 249
18. Virginia Tech, 201
19. Baylor, 173
20. Northwestern, 142
21. California, 95
22. Michigan, 93
T23. Stanford, 61
T23. Oregon, 61
25. Mississippi State, 56
Other receiving votes: Liberty (46), Virginia (40), Penn State (28), Washington (25), Clemson (21), Ole Miss (17), Indiana (12), Texas State (10), Auburn (8), Miami-OH (5), Boston U. (5), Kentucky (5), San Diego State (5), Omaha (4), South Carolina (3), Louisiana (1), Utah (1)
