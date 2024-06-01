The Unsung Heroes of Alabama Softball's Run to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY– Everyone knows the big names, the starters, the ones who get interviewed on ESPN after a game. Kayla Beaver, Kenleigh Cahalan and Kristen White are all in the spotlight and get well-deserved applause from fans during games. But what about those behind the scenes, tracking pitches, leading chants, waving dugout props and cheering on their teammates from the bench?
Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy credits the support of those unsung heroes for helping his team get back to the Women's College World Series.
"I think you’ve got to start with the players that aren’t playing," Murphy said on Friday. "I’m being brutally honest when I say this, Jaala Torrence, Kat Grill, KJ Haney, Kendal Clark, M’Kay Gidley–– those are saints. Because they could’ve gone the other way. Because Jaala Torrence had a hell of a role last year that got us basically here. She won all three games in regionals, and then her role changes. Never once did she complain, get with a little clique and start complaining about her role versus their role."
Grill has three starts this season. Haney only has one. Gidley has only appeared in six games as a pinch runner. Clark's time in the lineup has waxed and waned, but her attitude has stayed consistent. And Murphy wanted to make sure they were all acknowledged for the important role they play on the team.
Alabama came into the season with one of the biggest pitching staffs its ever had with six different arms at its disposal. But naturally as the season goes along, some players emerge as the consistent starters. For this year’s team that was transfer Kayla Beaver and true freshman Jocelyn Briski. The two have combined to throw almost 75 percent of innings pitched this season.
Torrence was used to being a role player for the team, but threw significant innings for the Crimson Tide in 2023, winning three games in regionals when ace Montana Fouts was out with injury. She finished 2023 with 94.1 innings pitched. In her senior season this year, she's only thrown 52.1 innings. However, she was able to throw the final outs of regionals again.
Alabama pitching coach Lance McMahon called Torrence is the glue that holds the pitching staff together.
"I think having someone like Jaala in our staff is so critical, especially for what she did last year," McMahon said. "She kind of sat back, waited her turn, got her moment and performed. And now she's doing that again. But having that example so fresh and that person in your bullpen, everyone one through six has not wavered in their approach."
Murphy has talked about the up-and-down season that his team has had. Alabama lost seven of eight SEC series and finished below .500 in conference play for the first time. The team was a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. But Murphy says the belief of those on the bench never wavered.
"And that's one of the main reasons we're here is because the role players still supported the starters, whether the starters were doing well or not. And there was times when you guys know, they were not," Murphy said. "But they still supported their teammates. And I think that was a big, big key.
"We have great kids, who are great teammates that never lost faith, even in their teammates. I know that happens. But it’s Mudita. It’s one of the major reasons why we win, and why we win every single year because we have great kids that aren’t playing. Because, it’s easy to play. It’s easy to be a starter— you’re on the field. The hard spot is the kid that’s sitting on the bench cheering for the starter. That’s difficult. And when they can find affirmation in that role, they run with it. And that’s what’s happened this year.”