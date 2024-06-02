WCWS Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball vs. No. 4 Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY– Alabama softball is facing another elimination game at the Women's College World Series. The Crimson Tide will take on No. 4 Florida on Sunday afternoon.
Alabama and Florida played the opening weekend of SEC play back in March with the Gators coming away with the series win. Florida infielder Skylar Wallace said both teams are different from that meeting in the regular season.
"Playing Alabama in the beginning of the season, they're not the same team now that they were. We're not the same team that we were back then either," Wallace said. "We're familiar with each other. We have a lot of film. We can reflect on that, see our goods, our bads, what can lead to us a good game plan and approach."
No. 14 Alabama and No. 4 Florida are scheduled for a 2 p.m. first pitch on ABC, but the game likely will not start on time with inclement weather in the area.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- The unofficial start time will be 5:06 with gates opening at 4 p.m. Still waiting on the official announcement from the NCAA.
- "Lightning in the area. Please seek shelter in a safe location on the main concourse," sign is now showing up in the stadium around 12:30 p.m.
- The tarp went on the field around 12:15 p.m., and with a storm looming on the radar, this game will not start on time. Still waiting on the officiall announcement from the NCAA.