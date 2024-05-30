WCWS Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 6 UCLA
OKLAHOMA CITY–– Two of the most familiar faces in OKC open up play at the 2024 Women's College World Series.
No. 14 Alabama takes on No. 6 UCLA in the first game of the event. The last time the two teams faced at the WCWS, former Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts threw a perfect game, but the Bruins have dominated the series history overall.
Alabama is playing its best ball of the season after sweeping through regionals and upsetting No. 3 Tennessee in super regionals. UCLA has been one of the best teams in the country for the last half of the season.
First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m., and the game will air on ESPN. Follow along for updates on BamaCentral throughout Thursday's game.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- 10:30- Another big lightning bolt right over the stadium.
- 10:20- Just saw a strike of lightning right over the stadium. All fans have been cleared out of the stands.
- 10:12 update- A tarp has been placed on the field, and lightning has been detected in the area. The Alabama team just headed into the dugout.
- The Alabama team has arrived at the stadium.
- I spoke too soon. Rain has started to fall around 10:03 a.m.
- The skies are overcast at Devon Park, but hopefully the weather will hold off for this first game.
How to Watch: No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 6 UCLA
Who: Alabama (38-18) vs. UCLA (42-10)
When: Thursday, May 30, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: UCLA leads, 11-1
Last meeting: The two teams last met in the 2023 Clearwater Invitational with the Bruins coming away with the 5-3 victory.
Last time out, Alabama: Riley Valentine hit a grand slam in the first inning of Game 3 in the Knoxville Super Regional. The four runs would be more than enough for Alabama's pitching duo of Jocelyn Briski and Kayla Beaver as the Crimson Tide won the final game over Tennessee 4-1 to advance to the WCWS.
Last time out, UCLA: The Bruins easily took care of No. 11 Georgia in Supers. UCLA run-ruled the Bulldogs, 8-0 in Game 1 and then won 6-1 in the second game.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Kristen White- .313
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Jenna Johnson, Kali Heivilin- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.58
UCLA leaders:
- Batting average: Maya Brady- .431
- Home runs: Sharlize Palacios- 20
- RBIs: Maya Brady- 68
- ERA: Taylor Tinsley- 2.53