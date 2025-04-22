Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 11
Alabama was three outs away from picking up a top-10 road series win at Florida over the weekend, but the Crimson Tide gave up a one-run lead in the seventh inning of Game 3 to lose to the Gators.
Despite the series loss, Alabama moved up two spots in the USA Softball Collegiate Top-25 Poll to No. 15 in this week's rankings. The Tide once again showed it can beat and compete with any team in the country, it just has to find ways to close out games.
The SEC continues to dominate in the polls with 12 teams ranked overall and nine of the top 15. Alabama currently has wins over No. 2, 4, 6, 10, 14, 17, 22 and 24.
Alabama is up to No. 13 in the RPI, and is in a really good position to host regionals with seven regular season games left (Tuesday night at Alabama State, three game home series with Missouri and three game road series at No. 11 South Carolina.
Here is this week's full top-25:
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 11
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Tennessee (16) SEC (12-6) 37-9 610
2. Texas A&M (8) SEC (13-4) 39-6 597
3. Texas (1) SEC (13-5) 41-6 580
4. Oklahoma SEC (13-5) 39-5 544
5. Oregon Big Ten (14-2) 41-5 523
6. Florida SEC (11-7) 39-10 471
7. Florida State ACC (14-1) 40-6 463
8. UCLA Big Ten (13-3) 41-7 452
9. Arkansas SEC (10-8) 34-9 435
10. LSU SEC (9-9) 36-10 407
11. South Carolina SEC (9-8) 34-11 387
12. Texas Tech Big 12 (16-2) 36-10 362
13. Arizona Big 12 (14-7) 37-9 320
14. Virginia Tech ACC (15-3) 37-7 293
15. Alabama SEC (8-10) 31-18 243
16. Stanford ACC (11-7) 32-9 239
17. Mississippi State SEC (9-9) 33-14 199
18. Duke ACC (14-7) 34-14 188
19. Clemson ACC (16-5) 37-12 187
20. Ole Miss SEC (9-9) 33-12 162
21. Nebraska Big Ten (12-4) 33-11 128
22. Ohio State Big Ten (11-5) 37-10-1 105
23. Oklahoma State Big 12 (8-8) 27-15 86
24. Georgia SEC (6-14) 28-17 34
25. Grand Canyon WAC (15-2) 37-6 32
Others receiving votes:Virginia (29), Liberty (22), Auburn (16), Florida Atlantic (6), Cal State Fullerton (2), Washington (2), Iowa State (1), ULM (1)