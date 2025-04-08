Bama Central

Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 9

The Crimson Tide moved up in the polls after picking up a top-10 road win over the weekend.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) celebrates rounding the bases against LSU at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, Apr 6, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) celebrates rounding the bases against LSU at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, Apr 6, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Alabama softball escaped Baton Rouge with a win on Sunday to salvage a victory in the road series against LSU and went 3-2 overall on the week with wins over Alabama State and Samford.

Despite losing two more games, picking up a top-10 road win kept the Crimson Tide inside the top-25 of the national polls. Alabama moved up one spot in the USA USA Softball Collegiate Top -25 Poll to No. 22 and is ranked by all four major polls.

Alabama is 18th in the RPI, right in the mix for hosting a regional. The Crimson Tide will have huge chance to bolster its resumé with No. 2 Oklahoma coming to Rhoads Stadium this weekend beginning Saturday for a three-game series as a member of the SEC for the first time.

Here is this week's full top-25:

USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 9

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)

1. Texas (25) SEC (10-2) 37-3 625
2. Oklahoma SEC (9-3) 34-3 587
3. Texas A&M SEC (8-3) 34-5 559
4. Oregon Big Ten (9-1) 35-3 509
5. Tennessee SEC (7-5) 32-8 504
6. LSU SEC (8-4) 34-5 475
7. UCLA Big Ten (9-1) 36-5 470
8. Florida SEC (7-5) 34-8
9. Florida State ACC (11-1) 36-6
10. Arkansas SEC (8-7) 28-8 400
11. South Carolina SEC (6-6) 30-8 394
12. Virginia Tech ACC (11-1) 32-5 368
13. Arizona Big 12 (10-5) 33-7 335
14. Texas Tech Big 12 (11-1) 31-9 308
15. Mississippi State SEC (7-5) 31-10 242
16. Duke ACC (10-5) 29-12 232
17. Stanford ACC (9-6) 26-8 190
18. Oklahoma State Big 12 (5-5) 23-11 186
19. Ole Miss SEC (6-6) 29-9 153
20. Georgia SEC (4-10) 25-13 141
21. Clemson ACC (11-4) 30-11 133
22. Alabama SEC (5-7) 28-15 102
23. Nebraska Big Ten (8-3) 28-10 98
24. Ohio State Big Ten (6-4) 30-9-1 81
25. Liberty CUSA (13-1) 33-8 44

Others receiving votes: Virginia (20), Florida Atlantic (15), Grand Canyon (14), Auburn (7), Washington (5)

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

