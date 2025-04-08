Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 9
Alabama softball escaped Baton Rouge with a win on Sunday to salvage a victory in the road series against LSU and went 3-2 overall on the week with wins over Alabama State and Samford.
Despite losing two more games, picking up a top-10 road win kept the Crimson Tide inside the top-25 of the national polls. Alabama moved up one spot in the USA USA Softball Collegiate Top -25 Poll to No. 22 and is ranked by all four major polls.
Alabama is 18th in the RPI, right in the mix for hosting a regional. The Crimson Tide will have huge chance to bolster its resumé with No. 2 Oklahoma coming to Rhoads Stadium this weekend beginning Saturday for a three-game series as a member of the SEC for the first time.
Here is this week's full top-25:
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 9
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Texas (25) SEC (10-2) 37-3 625
2. Oklahoma SEC (9-3) 34-3 587
3. Texas A&M SEC (8-3) 34-5 559
4. Oregon Big Ten (9-1) 35-3 509
5. Tennessee SEC (7-5) 32-8 504
6. LSU SEC (8-4) 34-5 475
7. UCLA Big Ten (9-1) 36-5 470
8. Florida SEC (7-5) 34-8
9. Florida State ACC (11-1) 36-6
10. Arkansas SEC (8-7) 28-8 400
11. South Carolina SEC (6-6) 30-8 394
12. Virginia Tech ACC (11-1) 32-5 368
13. Arizona Big 12 (10-5) 33-7 335
14. Texas Tech Big 12 (11-1) 31-9 308
15. Mississippi State SEC (7-5) 31-10 242
16. Duke ACC (10-5) 29-12 232
17. Stanford ACC (9-6) 26-8 190
18. Oklahoma State Big 12 (5-5) 23-11 186
19. Ole Miss SEC (6-6) 29-9 153
20. Georgia SEC (4-10) 25-13 141
21. Clemson ACC (11-4) 30-11 133
22. Alabama SEC (5-7) 28-15 102
23. Nebraska Big Ten (8-3) 28-10 98
24. Ohio State Big Ten (6-4) 30-9-1 81
25. Liberty CUSA (13-1) 33-8 44
Others receiving votes: Virginia (20), Florida Atlantic (15), Grand Canyon (14), Auburn (7), Washington (5)