Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Losing To Georgia
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Alabama entered its Week 6 home game against Georgia as the No. 6 team in the nation in the AP Top 25, its highest ranking of the season. The Crimson Tide went down to the wire with the then-No. 2 Bulldogs, ultimately losing 20-17 after a game-sealing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Despite a slow offensive day, Alabama was not punished much for its loss to Kirby Smart's squad. The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll this week.
This week will mark the 302nd consecutive week that Alabama is ranked inside the AP Top 25, a streak dating back to the 2008 preseason poll prior to Nick Saban's second season with the Crimson Tide. The current streak trails only Nebraska's of 348 consecutive polls from 1981 to 2002.
This article will be updated with Alabama's AP Poll ranking when the top 25 releases at 1 p.m. CT.
Coaches Poll – Week 6
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First Place Votes
1.
Georgia
6-0
1,832
60
2.
Notre Dame
6-0
1,713
3
3.
Miami
5-0
1,688
1
4.
Indiana
6-0
1,633
9
5.
Ohio State
5-1
1,565
1
6.
Texas
4-1
1,369
0
7.
Alabama
5-1
1,358
0
8.
BYU
5-0
1,355
0
9.
Texas Tech
5-0
1,240
0
10.
Ole Miss
4-1
1,180
0
11.
Utah
5-0
1,109
0
12.
UCLA
5-0
912
0
13.
Missouri
4-1
863
0
14.
Tennessee
5-1
837
0
15.
USC
6-1
758
0
16.
Iowa
5-1
729
0
17.
Kentucky
5-1
667
0
18.
Houston
5-1
520
0
19.
Mississippi State
4-1
463
0
20.
Oklahoma State
4-1
403
0
21.
LSU
4-2
361
0
22.
SMU
4-1
330
0
23.
Wake Forest
5-1
229
0
24.
Boise State
5-1
205
0
25.
Oregon
3-2
200
0
Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Florida (4-2); No. 23 Duke (4-1); No. 24 Pittsburgh (5-1)
Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern (4-1) 107; Arizona (5-1) 92; Nebraska (5-1) 74; Oklahoma (3-2) 50; Wisconsin (4-1) 39; Duke (4-1) 35; James Madison (6-0) 33; Florida (4-2) 32; Pittsburgh (5-1) 25; New Mexico (4-1) 16; Texas-San Antonio (5-1) 10; Baylor (4-1) 9; Memphis (5-1) 6; Oregon State (4-2) 2; North Carolina (3-2) 1.
Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
Check Out What Keelon Russell Said After Losing to Georgia!
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.