Alabama Ready for Storm of External Factors Surrounding Georgia Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The college football world always tunes in for Alabama-Georgia matchups, but Saturday's top-10 showdown will be a bit different.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance, plus Nick Saban and ESPN's College GameDay crew will broadcast its weekly pregame show from the quad, which for Alabama-Georgia games isn't anything out of the ordinary.

However, a tropical storm named Isaias is also expected to come near Bryant-Denny Stadium over the weekend, as heavy rain and wind are a possibility. So, how is the Crimson Tide preparing for a storm?

"I know the centers have," Lloyd said on Tuesday when asked if the team is practicing with a wet ball. "I've seen them getting the balls wet. We're going to be ready for storms. If it rains, whatever. We're going to be ready for anything that might come our way.

"It doesn't really affect me too much. Rain or shine, I'm doing the same thing no matter what. Plus we get to run the ball more, so that's always nice."

Crimson Tide cornerback Zabien Brown, a captain who hauled in the game-sealing interception the last time the Bulldogs came to Tuscaloosa, feels the same way.

"We're not worried about external factors," Brown said. "Everything in our building stays in our building. We have our routine, our system, and that's what we're rolling on.

"I don't think we're motivated at all by [College GameDay coming to Tuscaloosa]. I feel like all of our motivation comes from internal factors. It's us vs. everybody. That's our mentality."

Alabama and Georgia are first and second nationally in points per game through five weeks. That said, the Bulldogs' defense is also among the best, allowing the 12th-fewest points per contest. Georgia's defense is also in the top 25 percent in sacks, tackles for loss, third-down conversions and numerous other categories.

"Obviously, they're going to be super good," Lloyd said of Georgia's defensive line. "It's going to be a super good test for us. We're excited for it. Excited to go out there and compete. They can do it all — they're big, strong, physical — but we're excited to go out there and play...They're all legit."

Alabama leads the all-time series 45-27-4, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 2, 1895, and the last coming on Dec. 6, 2025. The Crimson Tide has a 24-13-4 home record against the Bulldogs and has won eight of the past 10 overall meetings.

The Crimson Tide had one of its worst performances of the 2025-26 season in a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama finished with -3 rushing yards and was without multiple key players.

Kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium between No. 6 Alabama (5-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) is set for Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

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