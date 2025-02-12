Arizona's Caleb Love hits scoring milestone vs. Kansas State
With an early first-half floater in the paint on Tuesday night vs. Kansas State, Caleb Love joined an exclusive club.
The bucket from Arizona's fifth-year guard gave him 2,500 career points, a feat only 83 other NCAA Division I men's college basketball players have accomplished.
Love is one of four active players with more than 2,500 career points. The other thre are North Carolina guard RJ Davis, Alabama guard Mark Sears and Kansas center Hunter Dickinson. All are fifth-year players.
The NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Pete Maravich, only played three seasons of college baskeball — and the 3-point line did not exist.
With seven more regular-season games left after Tuesday — plus Big 12 and NCAA tournament games — Love has a great shot to surpass 2,600 points and end his career as one of the top 40 scorers of all-time. '
Love should pass former Arizona Wildcats great Sean Elliott in the next four games. Elliott, who played from 1985 to 1989 and led Arizona to the 1988 Final Four, is No. 58 on the list with 2,555 career points.
Love came into the game averaging 16.3 points and shooting 38.6% from the field. Over his five-year career Love is averaging 15.6 points on 37.7% shooting. He averaged a career-high 18.0 points last season on his way to being named Pac-12 Player of the Year.