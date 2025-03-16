Is Arizona headed to Seattle for 2025 NCAA Tournament?
The Arizona Wildcats (22-12) will find out their NCAA Tournament fate Sunday afternoon, but the experts appear convinced Tommy Lloyd is heading "home."
The two leading NCAA Tournament Bracketologists — ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — are projecting Arizona will be placed in Seattle for the first weekend of the tournament. Lloyd, Arizona's fourth-year head coach, grew up about two hours south of Seattle in Kelso, Washington, and spent the first 21 years of his coaching career at Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington.
Lunardi predicts Arizona will get a No. 4 seed in the South and will play No. 13 seed Akron in the first round at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Palm predicts Arizona will get a No. 5 seed in the Midwest and will play No. 12 seed UC San Diego in the first round in Seattle.
Regional placement
Being placed in the Midwest would mean less travel for Arizona. If the Wildcats advance to the Sweet 16 they would head to Indianapolis for the Midwest Regional. The South Regional is in Atlanta.
The ideal placement would be the West, with a potential trip to San Francisco for the West Regional. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee typically tries to reward teams with strong resumes by keeping them closer to home. The Wildcats have a strong resume and are ranked No. 12 in the NCAA NET Rankings.
Best and worst top seeds
The consensus top overall seed is Auburn, and Arizona wants to avoid being placed in the Tigers' region. Auburn is a lock to be the No. 1 seed in the South, which means if Lunardi's bracket is accurate Arizona will potentially face Auburn in the Sweet 16.
Most experts agree the weakest potential No. 1 seed is Florida. That would flip to Duke if Cooper Flagg can't play with his ankle injury.
Houston appears to be a lock for the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. The Wildcats are 0-2 against the Cougars this season.
The NCAA Tournament Selection Show starts at 4 p.m. MST on CBS. We'll find out soon enough if Arizona is headed to the Pacific Northwest.