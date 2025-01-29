NCAA tournament predictions: After huge win, Arizona Wildcats get higher seed
After starting the season 4-5 and dropping off the national radar, the Arizona Wildcats have roared back to life over the past month.
Arizona (14-6, 8-1) has won 10 of its last 11 games, jumped as high as No. 11 in the country in the NCAA NET Rankings and is in a great position to contend for the Big 12 regular season title.
The Wildcats thrilling 86-75 overtime victory over Iowa State on Monday was a huge resume booster. It was their fourth Quadrant 1 win of the season and their first win over a top 10 team this season.
NCAA Tournament Outlook
In the latest NCAA tournament projections from ESPN, Arizona moved up to a No. 5 seed in the West Region.
The Wildcats are slotted to play the winner of Texas vs. UCF in the first round in Seattle. If they win, No. 3 Oregon is predicted to be their second-round opponent.
ESPN predicts Iowa State will be the No. 1 seed in the West, with Gonzaga as the No. 8 seed.
That's a lot of familiarity for Arizona. The Wildcats first three games could be against Big 12 opponent UCF, former Pac-12 foe Oregon and Iowa State.
Big 12 Standings
There's a lot of basketball left to play, and Arizona will have an opportunity to move into a No. 4 seed or higher. The Wildcats have at least six Quad 1 opportunities remaining on their schedule. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET Rankings, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.
After Saturday's game at rival Arizona State, the Wildcats will have back-to-back Quad 1 games: at No. 36 BYU on Feb. 4 and at home vs. No. 14 Texas Tech on Feb. 8.
Wins in those games would set the table for a showdown with No. 2 Houston (16-3, 8-0) on Feb. 15. Stay tuned.