Where to listen to Texas Tech at Arizona basketball: Radio station, live audio stream
In order to beat Texas Tech on Saturday night, the Arizona Wildcats will have to contain Chance McMillian — something not many teams have been able to accomplish.
McMillian, a 6-foot-3 fifth-year senior, is one of the most underrated players in college basketball. He's averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds — and is one of the best shooters in the country. McMillian is shooting 45.5% from the 3-point line, 53.2% from the field and 86.9% from the free throw line.
Compare those stats to Arizona's fifth-year senior guard, Caleb Love, and it's clear McMillian should be getting more hype. Love is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, but he's shooting just 32.6% from the 3-point line and 39.1% from the field.
Arizona (16-6, 10-1) lost to Texas Tech (18-4, 9-2) 70-54 on Jan. 18 in a game where Love was just 3-of-13 from the field, scored 9 points and had more turnovers (3) than assists (2).
Love has been on a roll the last three games, averaging 22.3 points and shooting 42% from the 3-point line. Arizona will need that kind of production out of their leader in order to beat the Red Raiders at McKale Center.
Arizona comes into the game ranked No. 10 in the country in the NCAA NET Rankings, while the Red Raiders are ranked No. 7. The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points, and ESPN's FPI prediction gives Arizona a 68.4% chance of beating Texas Tech.
Here are details on how to listen on the radio and stream live audio of Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. Texas Tech on Saturday night.
Texas Tech at Arizona Radio Station, Live Audio
Who: Texas Tech at Arizona in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. MST
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 382 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 381 (Texas Tech broadcast).
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 68.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 76, Texas Tech 71
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.