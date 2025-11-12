Bold Prediction Puts Arizona’s Top 2026 Recruit in Doubt
Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd have been pursuing Cameron Williams, a five-star power forward prospect from St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona, throughout his recruitment.
On Oct 24, the Wildcats made his final three schools list alongside Duke and Texas, and 247Sports' Travis Branham recently announced that Williams will be making his decision on Nov 14.
While Arizona remains in contention to land the 6'11" power forward, the Wildcats just received some bad news, as 247Sports predicted that Williams will choose Duke.
247Sports Predicts Cameron Williams to Choose Duke over Arizona
On November 10, 247Sports' Colby Giacubeno logged a crystal ball prediction for Duke to win Williams' recruitment over Arizona and Texas. While the prediction isn't a guarantee, it's not a good sign for the Wildcats either.
Giacubeno has made 182 crystal ball predictions for 247Sports and has correctly predicted 164 of those. That results in over 90% accuracy in his career. In the 2026 cycle, Giacubeno currently boasts a perfect 16/16 record on his predictions.
One of his 2026 predictions was for Duke to land five-star combo guard Jordan Smith, which further proves that Giacubeno is well-informed about the Blue Devils' recruiting.
Out of all the 2026 recruits that the Wildcats are targeting, Williams has been Lloyd's No. 1 priority. Arizona has invested a significant amount of resources in pursuing the five-star power forward and hosted him on an official visit in October.
It would be a big blow for Arizona to miss out on Williams as he's one of the highest-rated recruits in the 2026 class. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 4 overall player in the cycle, the No. 1 power forward, and the No. 1 prospect from Arizona.
Recruiting players of Williams' caliber is never easy. Five-star prospects garner attention from some of the top programs in the country. While Arizona has a chance to get him despite 247Sports' crystal ball, Lloyd and his staff should be prepared to pivot to one of their other targets in the class if he does end up choosing Duke (or Texas).
Time will tell if Giacubeno's prediction is correct, and Arizona fans won't have to wait long to find out as Williams is set to make his decision Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. MT).
