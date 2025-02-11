Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan falls to Cowboys in NFL mock draft
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been projected to be picked as high as No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The uber-talented 6-foot-5, 212-pound pass catcher has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints near the top of the draft. All four are in need of help at wide receiver, and McMillan is ready-made for the NFL.
In his three seasons at Arizona, McMillan racked up 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was frequently double-teamed and forced to adjust to exotic coverages as teams tried to take away the Wildcats' best player.
Despite that, his numbers were staggering this past season: 84 catches, 1,319 yards and 8 touchdowns in 12 games. He never caught fewer than 5 passes against a Power 4 opponent, and his catch radius is arguably the best in this WR class.
McMillan Falls To Dallas Cowboys
In his latest three-round NFL mock draft, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has McMillan falling out of the top 10 — all the way to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12.
The Cowboys recently hired Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach, and he will call the plays next season for Dallas. Schottenheimer hired former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as his offensive coordinator — and Adams is well aware of McMillan's talent.
With Deebo Samuel on the trading block, it's hard to see McMillan dropping past the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11, but the Cowboys would be a good fit. Dak Prescott should be healthy next season and CeeDee Lamb is back as the featured wideout, meaning McMillan would get a ton of single coverage.
McMillan To The Chargers?
In the most recent NFL mock draft from Pro Football Focus, McMillan is projected to go No. 14 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
PFF predicts the Chargers will trade up from No. 22, giving the Indianapolis Colts four picks to land the coveted wide receiver.
"The Chargers could sit back and get a good receiver at No. 22, but if Tetairoa McMillan is within range, I wonder if they’ll make a few calls, especially with 11 draft picks in hand," PFF draft analyst Trevor Sikkema wrote.
McMillan is expected to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 to March 2. How he fares at the combine will likely impact how high he goes in the draft.