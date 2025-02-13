Three Arizona football players invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
As expected, Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
And two of his college teammates will join him.
Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and kicker Tyler Loop also received combine invitations on Thursday. Savaiinaea has been projected to be picked as high as the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Loop will likely be an undrafted free agent.
A total of 329 players were invited to the combine, which runs Feb. 24 through March 3 in Indianapolis.
Where Will McMillan Be Drafted?
McMillan, who led all power-four receivers with 1,319 yards receiving last season, has been projected to be picked as high as No. 6 and as low as No. 17 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
How he fares at the combine will likely have a big impact on where he lands. At 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, McMillan has great size and a huge catch radius, but some scouts have expressed concerns about his speed and ability to gain separation in the NFL.
In his most recent NFL draft rankings, ESPN's Field Yates has McMillan ranked as his No. 8 overall prospect.
"McMillan has exceptional size for the position and runs great routes," Yates wrote. "He is an explosive red zone target, tapping into his volleyball background to use his size to his advantage and make the tough 50-50 catches."
Savaiinaea A First-Round Talent
Savaiinaea is a fringe first-round prospect who could significantly boost his stock at the combine. He started 36 games over three seasons at Arizona, and he led the team in offensive blocking grade (75.9 per PFF) in 2024.
Yates has the 6-foot-5, 330-pound Savaiinaea ranked as his No. 32 overall prospect in the draft.
"Savaiinaea has experience at both tackle spots and at guard during his time at Arizona yet scouts still aren't sure where he'll settle at the NFL level," Yates wrote. "He has an enormous build and can generate significant power in the running game, but he must work to use that same power to build a sturdier base in pass protection. He allowed two sacks over three seasons, which included 36 starts."
Loop, a 6-foot-1 senior, made 67-of-80 field goals over his four-year career — the highest FG percentage in Arizona history (83.8%).