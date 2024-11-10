Five Wildcats Reach Double Figures in Dominate Win Against Old Dominion Monarchs
The Arizona Wildcats continued to showcase the depth of their roster with an impressive 102-44 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday.
Five of their players reached double digits in scoring in the team's dominant performance.
The afternoon was led by Tobe Awaka, the Tennesee Volunteers transfer as he picked up a double-double in the contest. His 18 points and 15 rebounds led the Wildcats in both categories. He went 8 for 10 from the field in only 21 minutes on the court.
Caleb Love was the only other starter to reach double digits for the Wildcats on Saturday. The Preseason AP All-American picked up 10 points, three rebounds and one assist. He shot 4 for 9 from the field including going 40 percent from behind the three-point line.
Three other players off the bench Carter Bryant (12), Anthony Dell’Orso (11), and Henri Veesaar (10) reached double digits in the contest.
Bryant, who is only playing in his second collegiate game after joining the program as one of the country's most exciting freshmen was efficient from off the bench. He used most of his minutes as he went 5-of-7 shooting in the game.
Arizona did not allow the Monarchs to score in the first three minutes of each half and began the game on an 11-0 run.
“I’ve really been on these guys to step up defensively, and I think defensively we’ve been good the last couple years. The numbers say we’ve been good, maybe even better than good,” said head coach Tommy Lloyd after the game. “I want more out of this team on that end of the floor. And I was really on them this week because I want to establish that standard for our program.”
The team outrebounded ODU 59-28 and only limited their mistakes to nine turnovers in the afternoon. Overall, they shot 50.7 percent from the field.
The win moves the Wildcats to 2-0 on the young season, but the competition is about to get a whole lot tougher beginning this Friday.
The team will travel to take on the Wisconsin Badgers, then return to Tuscon a week later to take on the Duke Blue Devils. They will cap off that stretch of challenging games with a three-day tournament at the Battle4Atlantis in the Bahamas.