Three Wildcats Players Who Dominated Against Denver
The undefeated No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats have continued their reign of dominance by cruising past the Denver Pioneers by a score of 103-73 in front of a passionate crowd at the McKale Center.
Arizona (6-0) outrebounded the Pioneers (2-4) 50-29 by the end of the game, outscored them in the paint 50-22 and had five players score in double figures, showing just how dangerous the Wildcats are on offense.
Blowing Denver out by 30 points was just the kind of momentum Arizona needed to carry over into its next game against Norfolk State. After that will be another ranked matchup against the No. 21 Auburn Tigers at home.
These three Wildcats showed out against the Pioneers and displayed the scoring and rebounding prowess that Lloyd recruited them for.
Brayden Burries-20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Burries struggled in the first five games of the season, averaging 5.25 points in four of five competitions. The only other time he scored more than 10 points was an 18-point effort against Utah Tech.
Now, it seems that Burries has found his groove, as he shot 53.8% from the field through 27 minutes on the court. He still struggled from the free-throw line, shooting 3-for-7.
It remains to be seen whether or not the former five start shooting guard can keep the high scoring up at a consistent pace, but last Tuesdays game was a good start.
"I feel like I'm starting to get more comfortable," Burries said. "The most important thing is I think it's just experience. Going through three games is just getting the experience of it early on as the season goes on. So by the time we hit later on conference and March I'll be ready for it."
Ivan Kharchenkov-20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
A former professional Euro League player, Kharchenkov showed that experience against Denver, driving to the basket and finishing with authority on his way to a season high in points.
"I knew I could drive," Kaharchenkov said. "I just had to get the speed down, in what speed and what rhythm when exactly I could drive and make a play. I think I figured it out a little bit and I might keep working on it."
Not only was he able to find the basket with ease by driving, but he was also highly accurate from beyond the 3-point line, shooting 2-for-3 when the opportunity was given to him.
Khachenkov's skill set as a scorer will come in handy for the Wildcats as the season gets deeper. His experience in the Euros will help Arizona overcome scrappy games against much higher-level opponents, as fans have seen against teams such as Florida and UCLA.
Tobe Awaka-12 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists
Awaka continued to show his presence and dominance in the paint, grabbing all the tough rebounds, both offensively and defensively. This time around, the senior forward snagged 10 defensive rebounds, which was a big reason why the Pioneers weren't able to keep up with Arizona in scoring.
This latest game is the third time that Awaka posted double-digit rebounds in the season and the second double-double.
His physicality and aggressiveness when near the rim is a huge weapon that Arizona has used to outscore its opponents in that area.
