What David Aristode Transferring Means for Arizona

With how college sports are in today’s landscape, players enter the transfer portal regardless of what their situation is, how good the team is, what their role is on the team, etc. Even with the Wildcats winning 36 games and making it to the Final Four, they are still going to have players enter the transfer portal.

Dwayne Aristode has officially entered the transfer portal. He averaged 3.8 points, playing just 13 minutes a game. Aristode showed flashes of stardom but never got a true chance to shine due to how good the Wildcats were this season.

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Aristode was the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-8, five-star recruit will have many teams across the country interested in him.

Now that Aristode will no longer be on the roster, what does that mean for head coach Tommy Lloyd and the team? There are a lot of questions and assumptions that come from Aristode’s decision to enter the transfer portal. So, with that said, let’s break down what Aristode’s decision to leave could mean for the Wildcats moving forward.

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Kharchenkov Likely to Stay

Aristode leaving is a key indicator that Ivan Kharchenkov is staying. There has been speculation that Kharchenkov could enter the NBA draft . Obviously, that could still be a possibility, but Aristode entering the portal could point toward Kharchenkov staying. Aristode would have most likely started next season if Kharchenkov left for the NBA.

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It is unfortunate that Aristode is leaving, of course, but Kharchenkov staying would be great news for the Wildcats. He averaged 10 points and shot 49% from the field in his freshman season. Kharchenkov was the glue guy for the Wildcats and will only improve as his collegiate career goes on.

Aristode’s Replacement Soon to Come?

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Aristode leaving could be a sign that the Wildcats have someone already in line to take his spot. Nikolas Khamenia comes to mind as a target the Wildcats might look at. The Duke forward had the Wildcats in his final four teams coming out of high school but ended up opting to join the Blue Devils.

He averaged 5.7 points a game last season and was in a similar spot in the rotation that Aristode was. Khamenia’s minutes fluctuated throughout the season and ended up with an average of 20 minutes a night. Aristode entering the portal may hint that Khamenia, or another forward, is soon on the way to Tucson to join Lloyd and the Wildcats.