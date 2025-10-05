Tom Brady Hilariously Chirps Rob Gronkowski While Assessing Patriots, Drake Maye
If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about being a successful quarterback for the Patriots, it's Tom Brady. That's why, ahead of New England's contest against the Bills on Sunday night—a litmus test for the team under first-year coach Mike Vrabel—the GOAT took some time to speak about signal caller Drake Maye's second-year ascension.
Maye has had a solid start to his sophomore NFL season, leading the league in completion percentage through four games while guiding the Patriots to half as many wins as they had in all of 2024. While giving his thoughts about the progress the 23-year-old has made, Brady credited offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the reason, and also took it upon himself to take a jab at one of his former favorite targets: tight end Rob Gronkowski.
"I think he's got great development being in that program, and just working with Josh McDaniels for as long as I did, he knows how to develop quarterbacks," said Brady on Sunday's edition of Fox NFL Kickoff. "He's so good at getting guys in the right play, and right now Drake Maye's playing with the greatest tight end in the history of the New England Patriots, Hunter Henry. I mean this guy is like, electric out there."
Gronkowski, of course, is not only the greatest tight end in Patriots history, but perhaps in NFL history. Over 11 seasons from 2010 to '21 (taking '19 off), Gronk became a four-time First-team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and a four-time Super Bowl champion. In his prime, he was arguably the most unguardable offensive weapon the league had ever seen.
Sure, Hunter Henry is having a year for himself—hauling in three touchdowns so far while continuing to be a security blanket for Maye as he grows in New England's offense—but he'll never be Gronkowski.
Both Brady and Gronk know that, and were able to share a laugh about it in the process.