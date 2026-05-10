What Arizona Bringing With Its Tight Ends This Season
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A fast-attacking offense that is built to score quickly before the opposing defense knows what even hit them, that is the kind of scheme offensive coordinator Seth Doege has installed since joining the Wildcats last season.
All players on that side of the ball bought into it, including the tight ends. When Doege and tight ends coach Josh Miller signed on to the program, they knew the exact kind of offense they would run, and it worked out heavily in their favor.
It will be the second season that the two coaches will work together under head coach Brent Brennan, and they both are looking to have the same level of success as in the 2025 season. Miller and his group of tight ends are tasked with both receiving the ball as if they were full-on receivers and blocking in the run game, just like a hard-nosed lineman.
With the group of tight ends this season, it would be safe to say that they almost perfectly fit the exact mold that both coaches are looking for. With summer practice around the corner, let's take a look at what the tight ends are bringing to the table.
Tight Ends Who Can Do It All
Doege's offense scheme requires the tight end to be both a heavy run blocker and a fit in the passing game when needed, which is often the case given the up-tempo, passing-oriented offense he has implemented since joining the program.
While last year's batch of tight ends fit that mold, this year's might be even more built to hold the standard that both Doege and Miller have expressed is needed. With Arizona tight ends like Tyler Powell, Cole Rusk, Arthur Ban, and others, their size and length suggest they can be part of the passing game and be highly successful.
Powell brings a 6-foot-7, 249-pound frame with him as a redshirt senior. Rusk is 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, and the Wildcats are aiming to bring in tight ends who are hybrid types that can turn into slot receivers and have some highlight reel catches in the middle of the field in Arizona's spring showcase.
At 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, Shane King also fits the mold of a tight end who can transition into a receiver when the play calls for it. It is clear that the Wildcats are aiming to bring in tight ends who are hybrid types that can turn into slot receivers.
Wildcats Tight Ends Bring Loads of Experience
Much like the season before, Arizona is bringing in players who have a ton of snaps under their belts. The strategy worked well for them last year, so why not go with the same formula?
The addition of King, Rusk, and Ban shows that Arizona is going for players with plenty of snaps and experience. Collectively, the Wildcats have a group of tight ends with hundreds of plays on them. If all things go right for Arizona, their tight end room will be one that opposing defenses will hate to line up against.
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.