What Arizona Bringing With Its Tight Ends This Season

A fast-attacking offense that is built to score quickly before the opposing defense knows what even hit them, that is the kind of scheme offensive coordinator Seth Doege has installed since joining the Wildcats last season.

All players on that side of the ball bought into it, including the tight ends. When Doege and tight ends coach Josh Miller signed on to the program, they knew the exact kind of offense they would run, and it worked out heavily in their favor.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It will be the second season that the two coaches will work together under head coach Brent Brennan, and they both are looking to have the same level of success as in the 2025 season. Miller and his group of tight ends are tasked with both receiving the ball as if they were full-on receivers and blocking in the run game, just like a hard-nosed lineman.

With the group of tight ends this season, it would be safe to say that they almost perfectly fit the exact mold that both coaches are looking for. With summer practice around the corner, let's take a look at what the tight ends are bringing to the table.

Tight Ends Who Can Do It All

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Tyler Powell (87) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Doege's offense scheme requires the tight end to be both a heavy run blocker and a fit in the passing game when needed, which is often the case given the up-tempo, passing-oriented offense he has implemented since joining the program.

While last year's batch of tight ends fit that mold, this year's might be even more built to hold the standard that both Doege and Miller have expressed is needed. With Arizona tight ends like Tyler Powell, Cole Rusk, Arthur Ban, and others, their size and length suggest they can be part of the passing game and be highly successful.

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) and defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Powell brings a 6-foot-7, 249-pound frame with him as a redshirt senior. Rusk is 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, and the Wildcats are aiming to bring in tight ends who are hybrid types that can turn into slot receivers and have some highlight reel catches in the middle of the field in Arizona's spring showcase.

At 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, Shane King also fits the mold of a tight end who can transition into a receiver when the play calls for it. It is clear that the Wildcats are aiming to bring in tight ends who are hybrid types that can turn into slot receivers.

Wildcats Tight Ends Bring Loads of Experience

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) pulls on the jersey of Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Much like the season before, Arizona is bringing in players who have a ton of snaps under their belts. The strategy worked well for them last year, so why not go with the same formula?

The addition of King, Rusk, and Ban shows that Arizona is going for players with plenty of snaps and experience. Collectively, the Wildcats have a group of tight ends with hundreds of plays on them. If all things go right for Arizona, their tight end room will be one that opposing defenses will hate to line up against.