3 Reasons Arizona State Has Realistic Chance to Defeat Baylor
TEMPE -- Arizona State is looking to start conference play out with a victory after dropping the Big 12 opener in 2024.
The Baylor Bears present numerous challenges to the Sun Devils - particularly a potent offense - but the latter have the tools to overcome roadblocks.
Arizona State on SI breaks down three reasons why Arizona State will put itself in a strong position heading into a battle with TCU on Friday night.
3. Sun Devil Run Defense
Bryson Washington is one of the best running backs in the Big 12, coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2024.
Washington is meeting his match in Arizona State's front seven, led by defensive line coach Diron Reynolds.
C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika headline a group of run stoppers that have proven to be the best in the conference for an entire year.
Arizona State has a wonderfully high chance of winning if the defense forces Sawyer Robertson to play hero ball in high-leverage moments.
2. Sam Leavitt/Jordyn Tyson
Leavitt and Tyson are likely the best duo in all of college football at the quarterback/wide receiver positions.
Leavitt had a 'get-right' game last week against Texas State, while Tyson continues to be a matchup nightmare no matter what the defensive strategy is against him.
If the Sun Devils can establish the run as expected, it should be assumed that Leavitt will be able to ease into the game and be more comfortable to gift Tyson a high volume of targets.
1. Kenny Dillingham's Game Management
Dillingham has already established himself as one of the very best coaches in the entire nation in a short period of time, and he's had success in leading a program.
Perhaps one of the best qualities about the 35-year-old is his willingness to learn and grow, while also being open to admitting mistakes that were made in-game.
Dillingham is a safe bet to have an edge over Baylor head coach Dave Aranda in key moments of the game - although it isn't a certainty, the Sun Devils are in a great position to win if the former makes the right calls in major inflection points of the game.
