3 Takeaways From Arizona State’s Dominant Win Over Utah Tech
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program opened up the 2025-26 season with a 2-0 start to the season following an 81-66 win over Utah Tech on Sunday afternoon from Desert Financial Arena.
The preparations for a massive two-week stretch ahead are underway, and Bobby Hurley's 11th season has started on a largely positive note despite netting a roster that is nearly entirely new.
Arizona State on SI breaks down three major takeaways from the victory below.
Hurley's Strategy Off to Successful Start
The Arizona State roster was built with real intention this offseason, as Hurley sought out more floor-spacing, more overall depth, and players that were interested in playing team ball.
The Sun Devils have yielded two consecutive successful showings on the offensive side of the ball, as they only turned the ball over seven times on Sunday, shot 37% from three-point range, and have had multiple players in double-figure scoring territory over both games.
While the schedule will only get more strenuous in the coming weeks, it appears as if Hurley's formula is succeeding and it is much more palpable envisioning the team overachieving in 2025-26.
Moe Odum is What ASU Needed
The senior guard has been a wise investment in the early stages of the season despite the counting stats not fully coming to pass yet.
Odum has done a beautiful job of orchestrating the offense, has knocked down five three-pointers to this point of the season, and has been a disruptive defender as expected - particularly when it comes to playing the passing lane.
The Pepperdine transfer has built up a great rapport with a multitude of players on the roster, while also mastering the art of being able to speed the offense up and slowing the pace down on a whim.
Gonzaga Should Be Challenged by ASU
The Bulldogs have dominated in their first two games of the campaign, as they are being carried by a veteran-laden roster under longtime coach Mark Few.
The Sun Devils heavily challenged Gonzaga in Spokane last year, as they dropped the game 88-80. Now, the prelude to the football homecoming game is at home and this team appears to be operating at a high level heading into the contest.
Expect Massamba Diop and Graham Ike to be the key matchups in the game, as well as the Sun Devils' ability to create Gonzaga turnovers in an effort to generate offense.
