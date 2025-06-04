Basketball Arena Renovations Could Change Arizona State's Fortunes
The Arizona State men's and women's basketball programs are both in different spots at the moment - the future of the pair could be tied to something that has yet to be done, however.
While the women's program made a decisive hire to change the course of the program after years of underperforming, the men's program is seeking to make the most of Bobby Hurley's final year of his contract.
The renovating of Desert Financial Arena - the home to both teams - has been a hot-button topic amongst the Arizona State fanbase for some time.
'DFA' opened in 1974 - replacing 'Sun Devil Gym' as the main venue for basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and other sports.
From an earlier piece discussing the most pressing challenges facing the Arizona State Athletic Department:
"The state of Desert Financial Arena has been a massive topic of discussion for years now - as the seats have turned bright red after decades of oxidation and certain games in previous years have been canceled due to unreliable infrastructure."
The capacity for the arena stands at 14,198 to this day, which could also be considered an issue when exploring renovations - as games rarely manage to sellout.
The goal of renovating the Sun Devil basketball facility is now one of the biggest priorities for AD Graham Rossini, and he has hinted at an announcement coming in the near future behind the backing of school President Michael Crow.
The renovations could change both programs for the better - as Hurley is seeking to rebuild a team that was nearly completely torn apart after a disappointing season, and first year women's team head coach Molly Miller is looking to build a winning program in Tempe after winning 297 games as a coach at previous stops.
The potential shape-up of the arena will be appealing to prospective recruits and transfers - while also creating a better fan experience in the process.
More comfortable seating. Minimal issues with facilities. Potential for state-of-the-art locker rooms. Improved air ventilation. The possibilities are endless in terms of improving the arena - and it doesn't even require moving locations.
in the meantime, read more here about the current state of the men's program, as Hurley has done significant work in the transfer portal in recent weeks to rebuild the roster.
