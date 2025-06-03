Arizona State Recruiting Pipeline Continuing to Impress
The Arizona State Sun Devils are reaping the benefits of a shock appearance in the College Football Playoff last season.
Many publications are rating Kenny Dillingham's program very favorably when it comes to the upcoming 2026 recruiting class.
Recruiting service ON3 is no different - slotting Arizona State inside the top 25 classes at the moment.
1. USC
2. LSU
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
...
20. Louisville
21. Arizona State
22. Oklahoma
23. South Carolina
24. Iowa
25. Kansas
The Sun Devils currently are lower in the consensus recruiting ranks here compared to ESPN (ninth) and 247 Sports (11th) but remain the class of the Big 12 conference nonetheless.
Major reasons behind the significant momentum that the Sun Devils have built on the recruiting trail include the track record that position coaches such as RB coach Shaun Aguano have built up in recent years - along with the culture reset that has resulted in making prospective recruits feel like priorities.
What recent LB commit Mason Marden said when speaking to our very own Caleb Sisk:
"It feels amazing," the Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker commit stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "I really love the culture there, and the coaches have been keeping in close contact."
"I think the class is going very well, and we have more commits coming. There is a lot of momentum."
The Sun Devils currently boast 14 total commitments in the 2026 class - with months to go until National Signing Day.
Potentially more massive than the 14 total commits is that half of them hail from the state of Texas.
Defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington - a Houston native - has extremely close ties to the state still, as his father remains a highly respected high school coach.
The fact that Dillingham and staff are targeting high level recruits in the talent hotbed and succeeding is an incredibly positive sign - not only are they typically beating out conference rivals such as Baylor, but longtime powers in the sport as well, including Peach Bowl foe Texas.
The only other Big 12 program in the current top 25 rankings is Kansas - which is a welcome sign for the Sun Devils moving into the 2025 season.
