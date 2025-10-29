Jeff Sims Starting and Other Key Arizona State Updates
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at developments from ASU's Tuesday practice - including Jeff Sims being named week 10 starter and freshman QB Cameron Dyer being named the presumed backup.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of Kenny Dillingham's discussion with media on Tuesday.
On Sims vs Iowa State
"I mean, he's got a ton of game experience. So our guys like him, our guys got a lot of confidence in him. So we got to go play our best football game. This is a really good team. I mean, it's the team that's playing winning football, you know, here or there."
On TE Cameron Harpole, WR Malik McClain
"He's done an unbelievable job. He's gotten faster this offseason. You can see it is a little bit more wiggle then Malik McClain stepped up. So we had a couple guys step up, and that's what it's about. I mean, you got to step up in situations like this. You got to be able to have other guys step up and and make plays."
On Iowa State Offense
"Yeah, they're physical. They're downhill. You know, they have multiple tight ends and multiple wide receivers. You know, they're just virtual. They'll be in 13, empty 12, empty 11 punch. So, I mean, they just do such a good job as a staff. You know, Coach Mauser over there is a local kid. He's from here. He does an unbelievable job on offense for him. I think he's a rising star in the profession. So it's fun to watch another, you know, local guy from Arizona having success on a national stage, like him, and he just does an unbelievable job."
On Jack Nudo Taking on ST Coordinator Role
"Yeah, I mean, Jack's does a phenomenal job. Got a lot of confidence in Jack. He's the son of a coach, son of a, you know, the GM of the Rattlers. For a long time, I was out here practice a lot. But, you know, it is sad not to have Charlie out here. I mean, like I said, that's, that's, that's real. I mean, not having that energy, the passion, passion, just him as a person, for me, is definitely something that's, that's very different, you know, definitely, even walking in the building, his office is next to mine, so it definitely is, definitely is different, you know. But I have the utmost confidence in Jack."
On Team Showing Fight
"We fight. We don't quit. We're down 24 points. It shouldn't be a 24 point deficit, but somehow we are down 24 points in the game, and we come back and half the ball with down one possession in the football game like we fight. There's one thing our teams will always do. Our teams are going to fight. Are we going to play great football all the time? No, right. Are we going to coach great football all the time? No, right.
Is everything gonna be perfect? No. But are we gonna fight and compete? Yes, and that's something they're showing to do. And I really think that as long as you have that fight in your program, I think the program's gonna be in a good spot."
