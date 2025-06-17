Aaron Rodgers Got Surprise Endorsement From Jets
The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason but it sounds like there are still some that believe that he has a big year ahead.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column in which executives and scouts picked their favorite moves of the offseason. Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers was at the top of the list and Fowler noted that after speaking to "several coaches," including Jets staff, they believe Rodgers was a "steal" for Pittsburgh.
"While the skepticism is understandable, I've talked to several coaches who watched Rodgers closely last year, including members of the New York Jets staff. They believe Pittsburgh just got a steal," Fowler said. "'He's still throwing the (Explicit) out of the ball, honestly,' a veteran NFL offensive coach said. 'He's the best quarterback they've had since (Ben Roethlisberger). We will see how the body holds up, but I think he's going to help them immensely.'
"Despite playing for a lame-duck staff in New York and lacking chemistry with his best receiver, Garrett Wilson, Rodgers still threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. 'Look, the mobility is an issue, there's no doubt,' an AFC executive said. 'But where he helps them is with the plus arm strength and the field vision from the pocket. They haven't had that. I'm not sure that will be enough, but the offense will be at least respectable.'"
That's certainly interesting. The Jets and Steelers will face off in Week 1 and it will be fun to see whether Justin Fields in New York or Rodgers in Pittsburgh can come out on top.