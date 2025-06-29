Will Xavier Guillory Find New Life on the Ravens?
The Arizona State Sun Devils had many exciting offensive players to watch this past season. Whether it be running back Cam Skattebo, wide receivers Jordyn Tyson and Xavier Guillory or quarterback Sam Leavitt; they were an entertaining group to watch.
Tyson and Leavitt are back for another season in the gold and maroon, while Skattebo got drafted to the Giants; however, Guillory went undrafted, but he could have found his calling card.
Guillory signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Guillory had a good 2024 season at ASU, as he hauled in the second-most yards for a wide receiver and caught 5 touchdowns. Guillory has a great catch radius, as he was able to haul in several deep passes from Leavitt. Add in his ability to run after the catch, and Guillory is a receiver with a great skillset.
Watching Guillory, I get vibes of Cincinnati Bengals receiver, Tee Higgins. Higgins has made a name for himself by being a receiver with the ability to make tight contested catches. He has notched two 1,000 seasons and two 900 yard seasons as well.
Switching focus to another AFC North Team, I think Guillory could be a great fit for the Ravens. Guillory's toughness and grit are trademarks of the Ravens' style of play. Guillory could also potentially transition to tight end. Guillory is 6'2", which is the same height as former Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker.
Guillory has the traits of a tight end, as he can box out nearby defenders to catch the ball. A lot of Guillory's catches came at the center of his chest, which is where tight ends usually tend to catch the ball. The Ravens love using their tight ends, as Mark Andrews and Isiah Likely are some of quarterbacks Lamar Jackson's favorite targets in the red zone. Andrews hauled in a team-leading 11 touchdowns, and Likely hauled in 6, which placed him third.
What is furthermore exciting is Guillory's chance to prove himself. Being on a practice squad on a team like the Ravens, who have proven receivers like Zay Flowers and Rashard Bateman, is hard to do. However, the Ravens invest a lot of time into the preseason. This shows in several starters of theirs, such as fullback Patrick Ricard and running back Keaton Mitchell.
Guillory has some solid backup Quarterbacks to catch the ball from. The Ravens this off season signed former Cowboy backup Cooper Rush, who has some starts under his belt. QB number 3 is Devin Leary, who during his college career, amassed 87 passing touchdowns.
Being an impact player for Guillory is not just hypothetical, there is proven evidence that a player can go from undrafted to pro bowler. Current Carolina Panther and former Minnesota Viking, Adam Thielen went undrafted and, through hard work and knowledge of the playbook book made his way into the NFL
I am rooting for Guillory, he was great to watch at ASU and I hope he gets the chance to shine as a Raven.