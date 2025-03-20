Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit
The Dallas Cowboys knew they had a backup quarterback they could rely on, with Cooper Rush proving himself as a serviceable spot starter over the past few seasons. Last season, he nearly helped the Cowboys make a last-season push for the NFL Playoffs that ultimately fell short.
However, when NFL free agency came around, Rush agreed to a two-year contract with a maximum value of $12 million with the Baltimore Ravens.
Rush will be missed, and on his way out, he let everyone know he would also be missing Dallas with a heartfelt message to the fans and a video package from his time in Dallas.
MORE: Dak Prescott has heartwarming message for Cooper Rush after Cowboys exit
"From an undrafted rookie wearing [No. 7] to an eight year veteran wearing [No. 10], I appreciated every moment in a Cowboys uniform," Rush wrote on Instagram.
He continued, "Thank you Dallas for all of the love that you showed to me and my family. I’m excited for the next chapter but forever grateful for the first one."
MORE: Ex-Cowboys QB goes viral for snatching foul ball from Dodgers 3B at MLB Japan game
Rush compiled a 9-5 record as a starter, throwing 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his time with the Cowboys.
.Now that Rush has moved on from the team and Trey Lance is not expected to return, the Cowboys will be looking to add a younger option behind Dak Prescott. A mid-round pick in the NFL Draft to add a young signal-caller is the direction the Cowboys are expected to go.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys find Dak Prescott an elite weapon in latest mock draft
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Cowboys' biggest remaining roster needs include most important position on field