Ravens RB in Best Shape of Career
Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell was a surprise standout in his rookie season, averaging 8.4 yards per carry after making the roster as an undrafted free agent.
Unfortunately, his standout rookie season came to a premature end when he suffered a major knee injury in a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only did it end his 2023 season, but it continued to impact him deep into 2024 as well. He didn't return to action until Week 10, and even then, he only played 61 snaps (36 on offense) in the five games he appeared in.
Now a year and a half removed from the injury, Mitchell feels that he's in the best shape of his young career.
"I feel like I'm back better than when I first got here," Mitchell said, per the Ravens' website. "It's going to be a movie for sure."
Mitchell hit a top speed of 20.99 mph on his first career touchdown, a 40-yard rush against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 of the 2023 season. That was the highest top speed of any Ravens player that season, but he claims to have set a new personal record in all his speed training analytics this offseason.
After not seeing much action last season, Mitchell feels he can play a major role in the offense once again.
"They were just holding me back and telling me to chill. 'You go out there and do what you can do,'" Mitchell said. "But hopefully this year I can help the team out in different ways."
Derrick Henry is obviously the star of the show in the backfield, and Justice Hill proved himself to be a very valuable third-down back as a receiver and pass blocker. Despite that, Mitchell should still have a place in the offense as a home-run threat.
"The emotions are crazy. They're everywhere. I finally get a full offseason and I feel great," he said. "Just very humble right now knowing that this game could be taken away from you. You don't know. The fact that I'm able to come back and be able to play this game again, I'm just very humble and thankful, and just talk to God every day before I go out there, and I appreciate him."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!