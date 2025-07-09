ASU'S Lost Legend: Lynda Tolbert-Goode
While researching an article about the Arizona State Sun Devils track and field program, a name kept popping up for records. That name is Lynda Tolbert-Goode. I have not heard of the name, and while looking around, she should be more heralded by Sun Devils and sports fans alike.
The Records
Tolbert-Goode has some impressive records to her name. She holds the fastest time in the 55m hurdles at 7.44. She set this in 1990 and that record still stands, beating out one-time Olympic champ Ime Apkan's second-place time.
In 1989, she set the record for the 60m Hurdles, with a time of 1989. This record was almost broken in 2020 by Courtney Jones, who ran an 8.10; however, Tolbert-Goode's record still stands.
She also holds a second place time in the 50m dash at 50m dash. All these amazing time shows is that Tolber-Goode had fantastic acceleration for a runner. Additionally it show that she was able to get her top speed at a quick time.
The Titles
In addition to the amazing records Tolber-Goode holds, she also won titles for ASU. She won the 1989 and 1990 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 100-meter hurdles. This was not only a massive win for Tolber-Goode but also a huge win for ASU.
The Film
While writing this article, I wanted to look up footage of Tolber-Goode running, and it is unbelievable to watch. She runs as if it takes no effort. It was as if she were almost gliding on the pavement. She has some of the best acceleration I have ever seen in an athlete.
Tolber-Goode's running style reminds me of a lot of current athletes, especially NFL Wide Receivers. Current ASU WR's Jalen Moss and Jordyn Tyson specifically came to mind. Another player is former All Pro Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones. Jones and Tolber-Goode both have the ability to be fluid when they run.
Tolber-Goode is also a very smart athlete. The timing of her jumps is meticulous and very impressive to watch. The best athletes of all time are equal parts smart as they are athletic, and Tolber-Goode checks that box.
Life after ASU
After Tolber-Goode left ASU, she went on to compete in the Olympics. She did not take home gold, but she placed 4th and seventh when she went both times. Having a player who attended ASU and then participated in the Olympics is absolutely extraordinary.
Overall, Tolber-Goode is an ASU legend. She set many records that still stand and was an amazing player to watch. She is in the ASU Hall of Fame, but more fans should know her name. Do you have any memories of Lynda Tolbert-Goode? Let us know your thoughts on this story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.