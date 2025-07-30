How This Sun Devils Star Can Cap Off Career
Zeke Jones's Arizona State Sun Devil Wrestling Squad has a lot of great players. Let's look at a Sun Devil who is entering his final season, Carter Dibert, and how his story can end.
Carter Dibert's Backstory
Carter Dibert was born in Murrarysville, Pennsylvania. He went to the high school at Franklin Regional Senior High School. As a Panther, Dibert had a great high school career!
Diebert won an outstanding 150 plus matches while in high school. That is an amazing amount of victories that Dibert had. Additionally, Dibert was also a one-time state champion. Dibert was also the seventh ranked 126 pounder in the country.
Dibert's best high school season was his senior season. During this season he
- Had thirty-five wins to only one loss, yes only one loss
- Had a winning percentage of ninety-seven percent
- He also placed first in his section in the post season
After a great senior season, Dibert got recruited to the Sun Devils.
Dibert Goes to ASU
Dibert had a pretty solid freshman season. He had a 4-2 record, which is a 66% winning percentage. A winning percentage of 50% is considered good for a freshman wrestler, so Dibert was way above what was expected.
Dibert's first match was a sign of good things to come, as he won by vote of 18-5, a major margin for Dibert against Oklahoma's Gabe Vidlak.
In the Keystone Classic tournament, Dibert secured a decision victory against Jaxon Moroney, who had a 3-2 record. A decision victory is a victory where a wrestler earns enough points,.
Dibert's ASU Journey Continues
Dibert had a solid sophomore season. He had a 3-7 record, which is not great. However, though Dibert had a perfect record of three wins and zero losses in the November Journeyman Classic.
Dibert also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Winter Academic Honor Roll. This is a highly impressive award. It proves that Dibert was not only a great athlete, but a great student as well!
After a sophomore season filled with a lot of highs, Dibert did not play much in his junior season.
How Dibert's ASU Journey Can End
Projecting Dibert's senior season is sort of hard to do. Dibert did a take a stepback from his freshman to sophmore season. Plus, he did not play a whole ton last season. However, Dibert can still have a great season.
As shown by going 3-0 in the Keystone Classic in his sophomore season, Dibert demonstrated his ability to perform in big games, which is a crucial factor for ASU wrestling.
In conclusion, Dibert should be a player to keep your eyes on for this season. He has a great work ethic, and it will be exciting to see how his collegiate journey ends.
