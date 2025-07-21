ASU's Best Team: the 1988 Wrestling Squad
When it comes to the best Arizona State Sun Devil teams, several squads might come to mind for fans. This past year's Football team winning the Big 12 is up there, as well as 2024's men's Golf Team winning the PAC 12. However, today, I am making the case for the 1988 Men's Wrestling team as the best ASU team.
The Accolades
Before diving into the players and coaches of this team, what did they win? Well, simply put, they won the NCAA Wrestling Trophy. They are the only team west of the Rocky Mountains to have taken this trophy home in history. Before they won it in 1988, or since then, no other team west of the Rocky Mountains has won the trophy. That is an impressive 36-year-old record.
Additionally, each of the seven players who competed for the Sun Devils was an All-American that season. Also, each player won an individual PAC-10 Championship that season.
The Players
Speaking of players, it is time to dive into the roster—no player on the squad finished first in the NCAA Finals. However, the average placement of the players was high enough to win the NCAA Championship that season.
For the players, starting with Zeke Jones. Yes, as in current ASU Wrestling Head Coach Zeke Jones. A championship-winning player becoming a head coach is not super rare in sports. However, it is still remarkable to see Zeke Jones transition into coaching after a successful collegiate career. Jones placed sixth in the finals.
Arguably, the best player on the squad was team captain Mike Davies. During the legendary 1988 season, Davies had a regular season record of 40-3, an impressive 93% winning percentage. During his time as a Sun Devil, Davies tallied up 136 wins, which is still the record for most as a Sun Devil. Davies placed second in the finals.
Dan St. John, Chip Park, and Jim Gressley all placed third. Dan St. John is a member of the ASU Hall of Fame. The two players left are Thom Ortiz, who placed fourth, and Rod Severn, who placed fifth. Like Zeke Jones, Thom Ortiz would go on to become a coach at ASU Wrestling.
The Coaching
I could probably write a whole article on Head Coach Bobby Douglas. Douglas is accomplished on many levels, so let's focus on the points relevat to Douglas being the ASU Head Coach in 1988. Douglas was an athlete before a head coach, and in his time in college, he reached the NCAA title.
Douglas's playing experience helped him be an excellent Head Coach. Douglas arrived to Arizona as Head Coach in 1975. As a Head Coach, half of his total 18 seasons, nine, had a winning percentage of 75 or higher. This includes a season in which the team did not lose a regular-season game.
In 1988, the team had an impressive 17-2 regular season record. Douglas's last season with ASU would be in 1992. Douglas would have stretches of inconsistency, but he always showed that he could bounce back.
In conclusion, there is a strong argument tobe madethat the 1988 ASU Men's Wrestling team is the best ASU Team. They accomplished so much, had a complete team, and had a fantastic coach.