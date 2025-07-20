How Pair of Brothers Can Bring Hope to ASU Wrestling
The Arizona State Sun Devils Men's Wrestling department is coming off a season that did not leave fans with the best taste. They went four and eleven, so fans are looking for hope. However, Head Coach Zeke Jones and crew have some impactful players incoming, with the Szuba brothers coming to the program.
Ben and David Szuba are brothers who are doing something that not many brothers get to do: play together. Brothers playing in the same sport is not rare. In Football, we saw the Watt brothers, T.J. and JJ; in basketball, there are the Currys —Steph and Seth; and for hockey, the most prominent example is the Sutter family.
However, not many get to play on the same team, so the fact that Ben and David both get to be on the ASU men's wrestling team at the same time is an amazing story. While father and son, and not brothers, this reminds me a lot of when Bronny and LeBron James were both on the Lakers last season.
So the story side of it is fantastic, how about the on-the-mat side? Well, things look great there as well! Older brother David Szuba is an incoming transfer from Rider University, where he was great. He played four seasons, and amassed a record of 68-37, which is a 64% winning percentage. For what is considered a good winning percentagein college varies, but it seems that a winning percentage around 70 is ideal, so David was very close to that.
David qualified for the NCAA Championship and got a win in the first round. Additionally, he won the MAC Championship at the 285 weight class. Winning this secured the automatic bid for NCAAs, and he went 12-1 as a senior.
David's best season was his junior year, though. As a junior, he reached a career-best record of 21-13. He was also named the NWCA Scholar All-American and MAC Scholar Athlete. The word that comes to mind while reading about David is warrior. He was someone who constantly fought hard, so Sun Devil fans should be happy to get him on the team.
Going to his younger brother, Ben, there is a lot to get excited about, him being recruited to the Sun Devils! At Brick National High School, he wrestled as a heavyweight, where he had a 39-9 record, an 81% winning percentage. Ben placed sixth at the state championships.
Ben was also a multi-sport athlete, as he played football as well. He was a defensive end for two seasons, during which he recorded 80 total tackles and forced two fumbles. ASU Wrestling Recruiter Michael McGee did a great job recruiting Ben to the Sun Devil Squad.
