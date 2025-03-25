All Sun Devils

Arizona State loses another player to transfer portal

Bobby Hurley might not have enough healthy players to play in next week's postseason tournament

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley will have to rebuild his roster.
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley will have to rebuild his roster. / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
One day after losing five-star freshman Joson Sanon to the transfer portal, the Arizona State men's basketball team suffered another blow.

Brandon Gardner, a 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman, officially entered the college basketball transfer portal for the second time in two years. Gardner played his freshman season at USC before transferring to Arizona State last offseason.

Gardner did not see the floor this season for the Sun Devils. He was suspended in early January for a violation of team rules and was buried deep on coach Bobby Hurley's thin bench.

The departure of Gardner leaves Hurley with just seven healthy rotation players for next week's College Basketball Crown postseason tournament in Las Vegas. The Sun Devils are scheduled to play Nebraska on Monday at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Arizona State's returning players

Here's a look at the players who are expected to return next season for ASU:

Incoming freshmen

Leo Curtis, 7-foot-1 center (Curtis picked ASU over West Virginia, Indiana, Alabama and UCF)

Kash Polk, 6-foot-8 forward (3-star recruit from Argyle High School in Texas)

Incoming sophomores

Jayden Quaintance, 6-foot-9 forward (9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks)

Amier Ali, 6-foot-8 forward (5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 32.6% from the 3-point line)

Trevor Best, 6-foot-2 guard (3.4 points, 46.2% from the 3-point line in 10 games)

Incoming seniors

Shawn Phillips Jr., 7-foot center (5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks)

Austin Nunez, 6-foot-2 guard (injured most of the season)

And here's a look at the players who could return for another season under the NCAA's new fifth-year rule:

Fifth-year seniors

Adam Miller, 6-foot-3 guard (9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 44.4% from the 3-point line)

Alston Mason, 6-foot-2 guard (13.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 38.2% from the 3-point line)

Basheer Jihad, 6-foot-9 forward (12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals)

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his 27-year journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. A basketball junkie, March Madness is his favorite time of the year.

