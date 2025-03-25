Arizona State loses another player to transfer portal
One day after losing five-star freshman Joson Sanon to the transfer portal, the Arizona State men's basketball team suffered another blow.
Brandon Gardner, a 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman, officially entered the college basketball transfer portal for the second time in two years. Gardner played his freshman season at USC before transferring to Arizona State last offseason.
Gardner did not see the floor this season for the Sun Devils. He was suspended in early January for a violation of team rules and was buried deep on coach Bobby Hurley's thin bench.
The departure of Gardner leaves Hurley with just seven healthy rotation players for next week's College Basketball Crown postseason tournament in Las Vegas. The Sun Devils are scheduled to play Nebraska on Monday at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Arizona State's returning players
Here's a look at the players who are expected to return next season for ASU:
Incoming freshmen
Leo Curtis, 7-foot-1 center (Curtis picked ASU over West Virginia, Indiana, Alabama and UCF)
Kash Polk, 6-foot-8 forward (3-star recruit from Argyle High School in Texas)
Incoming sophomores
Jayden Quaintance, 6-foot-9 forward (9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks)
Amier Ali, 6-foot-8 forward (5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 32.6% from the 3-point line)
Trevor Best, 6-foot-2 guard (3.4 points, 46.2% from the 3-point line in 10 games)
Incoming seniors
Shawn Phillips Jr., 7-foot center (5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks)
Austin Nunez, 6-foot-2 guard (injured most of the season)
And here's a look at the players who could return for another season under the NCAA's new fifth-year rule:
Fifth-year seniors
Adam Miller, 6-foot-3 guard (9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 44.4% from the 3-point line)
Alston Mason, 6-foot-2 guard (13.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 38.2% from the 3-point line)
Basheer Jihad, 6-foot-9 forward (12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals)