Arizona State Women's Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule
The Arizona State women's basketball program has been in a lull for much of this decade - two rough seasons under Charli Turner Thorne and three under Natasha Adair left them in a precocious position.
In comes Molly Miller.
The 10-year collegiate head coach is coming off of an NCAA tournament appearance with Grand Canyon and became the obvious choice to be AD Graham Rossini's first major hire.
Miller has worked to revitalize a once-proud program in short order via work done in the transfer portal and in installing her hard-nosed mentality.
While the results may not show right away, there are many reasons to be intrigued by the future of the program - one of them is the non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 team that was released on Friday.
The teams that the Sun Devils are set to face ahead of year two in the Big 12.
Nov. 3 vs. Coppin State
Nov. 8 vs. Eastern Wash.
Nov. 13 at San Diego
Nov. 16 at Santa Clara
Nov. 22 vs. UNLV
Nov. 25 vs. Utah Tech
Nov. 27 vs. Arkansas Little Rock
Nov. 29 vs. Southeast Missouri State
Dec. 5 vs. McNeese State
Dec. 6 vs. San Fransisco
Dec. 10 at Penn State
Dec. 14 vs. Oregon State
Dec 16 at Gonzaga
Miller spoke about her expectations for the Sun Devil program in this season and beyond when interacting with media last month.
"To me, we want to compete for conference championships and then go to the big dance and I'm not going to undersell this team. Could it potentially take some time? Yes, but this team has the capability to do that because I think their heart is going to be the biggest asset to them and how they play and they're going to play the right way and I'm excited to see what that looks like. When you have this capability to recruit from the portal, you can make a quick turnaround."
The Big 12 will be a very challenging league to navigate, but Miller absolutely has the ability to lead them back to the NCAA's in the near future.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Jordyn Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!