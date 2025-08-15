ASU Women's Basketball to Release Non-conference Schedule Next Week
Basketball season is nearly upon us - the Arizona State women's basketball program has gone to great lengths to stress this in recent days.
Molly Miller is already going to work to re-energize a program that has stagnated this decade in response to a historic 20 year run under Charli Turner-Thorne.
The former head coach of her alma matter Drury University and local Grand Canyon University has already won 297 games in a decade of being in charge of the pair of programs.
Those programs were obviously smaller-scale, but Miller's roster building, energy, and vision have translated to winning - a great amount of it - regardless of circumstances.
Now, Miller is leading the Sun Devils into year two of Big 12 play behind a roster that is largely a mix of returning players and transfer portal additions - with one freshman signee - part of the intrigue with year one is who the team will play in non-conference, on top of how the roster will gel together.
The wait is almost over - as the program will unveil the non-conference schedule next week in an announcement that was made on Wednesday afternoon.
Miller is very committed to winning in Tempe - the first season is just a step in the process - with the non-conference slate being a litmus test as to what to expect in conference play.
Miller spoke on the process of building a winner and the potential for it to come quickly in a talk with media in July:
"To me, we want to compete for conference championships and then go to the big dance and I'm not going to undersell this team. Could it potentially take some time? Yes, but this team has the capability to do that because I think their heart is going to be the biggest asset to them and how they play and they're going to play the right way and I'm excited to see what that looks like. When you have this capability to recruit from the portal, you can make a quick turnaround."
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Jordyn Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the upside the women's team has heading into year one under Miller when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!