Big 12 basketball tournament: Second-round schedule, scores, bracket updates
The second day of the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament is here, and it features several intriguing matchups.
There are four second-round games on Wednesday's schedule, starting with No. 5 seed Iowa State vs. No. 13 seed Cincinnati at 10:30 a.m. MST/11:30 a.m. CT. A win by the Bearcats could put them into the NCAA Tournament field, while an Iowa State loss might drop them to a No. 4 seed in March Madness.
The biggest stunner on Tuesday was No. 16 seed Colorado (13-19) upsetting No. 9 TCU 69-67. The Buffaloes will play No. 8 seed West Virginia on Wednesday at 11 a.m. MST/noon CT.
Follow all of the Big 12 Tournament games from Kansas CIty here, with live score updates, updated schedules and the updated bracket. All games will be televised on ESPN+.
Big 12 Tournament: 2nd round scores, schedule (March 12)
- Game 5 – No. 5 seed Iowa State vs. No. 13 seed Cincinnati - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 6 – No. 8 seed West Virginia vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 7 – No. 7 seed Baylor vs. No. 10 seed Kansas State - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 8 – No. 6 seed Kansas vs. No. 13 seed UCF - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinals schedule (March 13)
- Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 12 – No. 3 seed Arizona vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament: Semifinals schedule (March 14)
- Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament championship game (March 15)
- Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 5 p.m. CT