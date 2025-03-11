How to watch, stream Big 12 Tournament: Arizona State vs. Kansas State TV channel, predictions
Bobby Hurley might be coaching his final game for Arizona State on Tuesday.
Hurley has been on the hot seat since his team fell apart in January — and it has only gotten worse. The Sun Devils (13-18) enter their first-round Big 12 Tournament game vs. Kansas State (15-16) losers of 10 of their last 11 games and down to six healthy scholarship players. ASU's last win came over Kansas State on Feb. 23.
With leading scorer BJ Freeman gone — he was kicked off the team last month — senior guard Adam Miller nursing a hip pointer, and five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance sidelined with a knee injury, Hurley has had to play with a six-man rotation that includes true freshman Trevor Best, who enrolled at Arizona State in late December.
The 53-year-old Hurley is 168-149 in 10 seasons at Arizona State, with three NCAA Tournament berths. All three berths were in the First Four. Hurley has a career NCAA Tournament record of 2-4 and has never advanced past the round of 64. ASU athletic director Graham Rossini said earlier this season that making the NCAA Tournament "is an expectation, not a goal."
ASU entered the season with a revamped roster and high expectations. A year after finishing 14-18, the Sun Devils were expected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth. But that has not happened, and ASU will likely finish with a losing record for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Kansas State, the No. 10 seed, is playing just 120 miles from home and is favored by 5.5 points over the No. 15 seed Sun Devils. ESPN's BPI gives the Wildcats a 55.2% chance of beating Arizona State. The winner faces Baylor in the second round on Wednesday.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's first-round Big 12 Tournament game vs. Kansas State on Tuesday:
Kansas State vs. Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Kansas State vs. Arizona State in the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament
When: 5 p.m. MST/6 p.m. CT | Tuesday, March 11
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 44.8% chance to win
Our Prediction: Kansas State 73, Arizona State 65
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198.
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)