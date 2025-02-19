Live updates: Houston leading Arizona State at halftime
Bobby Hurley knows a win over Houston would do wonders for his Arizona State (12-13, 3-11) men's basketball program.
Losers of five in a row and below .500 for the first time this season, the Sun Devils are in a tailspin and need something positive to happen.
Houston (21-4, 13-1), ranked No. 3 in the country in the updated NCAA NET Rankings, is in first place in the Big 12 and is favored by 11.5 points. Arizona State, ranked No. 65 in the NET, is in second-to-last place in its first season in the Big 12.
Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance is back in the starting lineup after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
Follow along as we bring you live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis from Arizona State's home game vs. Houston.
(Refresh for the latest updates.)
FIRST HALF UPDATES
Houston 47, ASU 31, halftime: LJ Cryer and Mylik Wilson have 10 points apiece for Houston, and Alston Mason leads Arizona State with 12 points. The Cougars are shooting 53.6% from the field and are getting out in transition on ASU. Houston leads ASU in fast break points 11-0.
Houston 47, ASU 27, 1:16 left: After Hurley's technical, the Cougars go on an 11-1 run to take a 20-point lead.
Bobby Hurley technical: Hurley is assessed a technical foul with 3:27 left in the half for arguing with the officials.
Houston 36, ASU 24, 3:59 left: The Sun Devils are going to have to figure out a way to score in the paint, and BJ Freeman is the key. At 6-foot-6 he has an advantage over Houston's smaller guards and can score over them in the paint. Freeman leads ASU with 10 points.
Houston 27, ASU 20, 7:37 left: The Sun Devils have been able to knock down some tough outside shots, but they're getting manhandled in the paint. Houston is outscoring ASU 14-6 in the paint, led by 6 points from senior forward J'Wan Roberts.
Houston 17, ASU 13, 11:52 left: Alston Mason (8 points) and BJ Freeman (5 points) have done all of the scoring for Arizona State so far. Jayden Quaintance has not attempted a shot and has already picked up 2 fouls.
Houston 10, ASU 5, 15:33 left: Alston Mason hits a big 3-pointer to end a 7-0 Houston run.
Houston 10, ASU 2, 16:10 left: The Sun Devils are struggling to get good looks against Houston's suffocating defense.
Jayden Quaintance is back in the starting lineup tonight. Huge boost for the Sun Devils
PREGAME UPDATES
Will Jayden Quaintance play tonight? Bobby Hurley is leaving the door open.