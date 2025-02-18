Where to watch Arizona State-Houston basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
The Arizona State men's basketball team can get right back into the postseason picture with a win over Houston on Tuesday night.
And BJ Freeman warned fans not to count them out.
"We still here. Don't give up on us yet," Freeman said after ASU's loss to TCU. "We've still got six games, then we've got a tournament. You guys gonna get a different change of basketball starting Tuesday."
Arizona State (12-13, 3-11) has lost five consecutive games and sits in second-to-last place in the Big 12. But the Sun Devils are ranked No. 65 in the NCAA NET Rankings, largely because they have played the ninth-toughest schedule in college basketball.
If the Sun Devils can upset Houston (21-4, 13-1), it would vault them up the rankings and give them a fighting chance at playing their way into an NCAA tournament berth over the final five games of the regular season.
Arizona State will be without five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance for the third consecutive game. Quaintance is recovering from an ankle injury and probably won't return until next week at the earliest.
Houston is coming into the game off a gritty 62-58 road victory over Arizona that gave them a two-game cushion in the Big 12 standings. The Cougars are favored by 11.5 points and ESPN's BPI gives them an 88.8% chance to beat ASU.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 home game vs. Houston on Tuesday night:
Houston at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Houston at Arizona State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 18
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona State has an 11.2% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 71, Arizona State 62
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 391 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 199 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)