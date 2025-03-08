Where to watch Texas Tech at Arizona State basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
Bobby Hurley might be coaching his final game at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday.
The Arizona State men's basketball team has come apart during Big 12 play, losing nine of its last 10 games. The Sun Devils (13-17, 4-15) will finish in second-to-last place in the 16-team Big 12 and will need a miraculous run in next week's conference tournament to keep their season alive.
ASU entered the season with a revamped roster and high expectations. A year after finishing 14-18, the Sun Devils were expected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth. But that has not happened, and ASU will likely finish with a losing record for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
It all points to change at the top — which is what happened on the women's side when head coach Natasha Adair was fired on Saturday morning.
Arizona State big underdogs to Texas Tech
The Sun Devils nearly upset Texas Tech (23-7, 14-5) a month ago, losing 112-106 in double overtime. But ASU had BJ Freeman and a healthy Adam Miller for that game. Freeman was kicked off the team two weeks ago and Miller is dealing with a hip pointer. Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance has missed the last three games with a knee injury and is not expected to play Saturday.
Texas Tech has secured a top-four seed in the Big 12 Tournament, and clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over Arizona State. The Red Raiders have won two in a row and are projected to be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Texas Tech is favored by 11.5 points and ESPN's BPI gives the Red Raiders a 76.6% chance of beating Arizona State.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 home game vs. Texas Tech on Saturday:
Texas Tech at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Texas Tech at Arizona State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 6 p.m. MST/7 p.m. CT | Saturday, March 8
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
TV Channel: ESPNU
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 23.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Texas Tech 84, Arizona State 72
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 383 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 83 (Texas Tech broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)