2025 NFL mock draft: Arizona State's Cam Skattebo to Dallas Cowboys
Six months ago, Cam Skattebo wasn't on the radar of NFL scouts and GMs when it came to putting together their 2025 draft boards.
After some tough conversations with Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, Skattebo spent the offseason reshaping his body and his mindset. And it translated into one of the best seasons by a running back in the history of college football.
Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting after leading Arizona State to an improbable 11-3 record, a Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
Skattebo racked up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games. He also played special teams.
Most importantly, Skattebo was at his best in the biggest moments. In Arizona State's thrilling 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl, Skattebo rushed for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 8 passes for 99 yards. He also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass.
"He's put in the work. When he showed up here he was unbelievable [at] contact balance, hard to tackle. ... But this year he really took another step," Dillingham said in early December. "He really pushed himself to be the strongest version of himself, to drop body fat, to increase speed. I think when he did all that, and then he started practicing consistently and started managing his body and taking care of his body and eating right, he really took his game to a level that I felt like he could get to. A level that surprised everybody else around him, what he's doing right now, because of the work he put in and the sacrifices that he made this offseason."
Skattebo's NFL Draft Stock Climbs
With the 2025 NFL Draft just three months away, Skattebo has gone from an afterthought to a projected second-day pick.
In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Network, Skattebo is projected to be picked in the third round (pick No. 76) by the Dallas Cowboys.
Here's what they said about Skattebo:
"All 32 NFL franchises should want Skattebo on their roster after the Texas game. He almost single-handedly won Arizona State that football game while struggling to remain upright. Skattebo lacks the high-end burst of a consistent big-play creator, but he’s got smooth hands and is incredibly difficult to wrangle on first attempt."
The Cowboys are currently looking for a new head coach after letting the contract of Mike McCarthy expire. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly a leading candidate, and he has deep knowledge of Skattebo after watching him in the Big 12 the past two seasons.
In fact, Sanders' oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., came to Skattebo's defense after a random Twitter user tried to claim Skattebo was out drinking before the Peach Bowl.
"You at the top my brother… they gone do whatever they can to dim your light," Sanders Jr. wrote. "Keep going! F**** them people"
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.