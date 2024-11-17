AP Poll Top 25: Arizona State jumps to No. 21 in rankings
It took nearly three months, but Arizona State is finally getting national recognition for their work on the football field.
Picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils are 8-2 and one of the best stories in college football. After upsetting Kansas State 24-14 on Saturday night, ASU has moved into the national rankings for the first time this season — and the first time since 2021.
Arizona State is ranked No. 22 in the Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the latest AP Poll Top 25, both released on Sunday.
The national rankings are a good indicator of where the Sun Devils will land when the next College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday. ASU has a strong case to be inside the top 20 in the CFP Rankings after one of the most impressive road wins in college football this season.
The Big 12 has four ranked teams in the AP Poll: No. 14 BYU, No. 16 Colorado, No. 21 ASU and No. 22 Iowa State.
Despite a bad loss to New Mexico. Washington State (8-2) remained in the rankings at No. 25.
Arizona State's big win, coupled with BYU's shocking loss to Kansas, sets up a massive game between the Sun Devils and Cougars on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. A win by the Sun Devils would move them into a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 — or potentially even first place — with one week to go.
Here's the complete Associated Press Top 25 college football poll entering Week 13 of the 2024 season:
AP Poll Top 25
Nov. 17, 2024
- Oregon (62)
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Miami (FL)
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- Army
- South Carolina
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Washington State
Dropped out: No. 20 Kansas State; No. 21 LSU; No. 22 Louisville; No. 24 Missouri.
Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.