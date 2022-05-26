Arizona State: Early 2022 Television Matchups Revealed

We now know some of the networks where Arizona State will be featured.

In a press release from the Pac-12, the conference unveiled which networks will carry some of the most pivotal games in the early parts of the 2022 season.

"The Pac-12 Conference announced today the television schedule for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season, in addition to kickoff times and television selections for all 'special date' games, covering all Thursday & Friday matchups throughout the coming year," said the release.

"Pac-12 television partners ESPN, FOX Sports and Pac-12 Networks will provide complete coverage of the entire Pac-12 home football schedule during the 2022 season. Pac-12 Networks is set to air 37 Pac-12 home games, while ESPN and FOX Sports will combine for 45 games from Pac-12 home and neutral sites, including the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, on Friday, Dec. 2, on FOX. This includes nine games on broadcast networks over the first three weeks."

Arizona State will begin festivities with a Sept. 1 kickoff on a Thursday night when they play host to Northern Arizona, which can be found on the Pac-12 Network.

The following week, the Sun Devils make the trip to Oklahoma State to battle the Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 10. The game will be on ESPN 2. Week 3 features Arizona State returning home to host Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium (also on Pac-12 Network).

Almost all of ASU's remaining games are still unknown as far as which network you can find them on, yet we do know when Arizona State travels down to Tucson to defend the Territorial Cup against Arizona on Friday, Nov. 25, it will be on FS1.

TOP STORIES

Jermayne Lole Chooses Louisville, Moves on From Arizona State

Former ASU WR LV Bunkley-Shelton Commits to Oklahoma

Ezra Dotson-Oyetade Commits to TCU

Pac-12 Changes Championship Game Format

Sun Devils Rank Near Bottom of Pac-12 QB Rankings

LB Rodney Groce Enters Transfer Portal

Sun Devils Await Jermayne Lole Decision

OL Spencer Lovell Transfers to Cal

Arizona State Projected 4th in Pac-12 South

ASU DL Stanley Lambert Charged With DUI

Arizona State Gains Transfer Portal WR Cam Johnson