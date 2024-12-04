Arizona State football early signing day updates: Tracking class of 2025 commits
Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has built a ton of momentum for his program in year two. And he's hoping to capitalize on that during the early national signing period, which begins Wednesday.
After being picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils (10-2) have shocked the college football world and will play Iowa State (10-2) in the conference championship game on Saturday. The Big 12 title game is in Arlington, Texas, which gives ASU a big boost in recruiting.
"Two years ago when I got the job here we made an emphasis on recruiting the state of Texas because we knew, or I felt like the direction of college football was towards the Big 12, which means we play games in Texas, we play games in Oklahoma, which means it's easier to recruit the state," Dillingham said on Monday. "So I do think playing a game there and being televised there, being one of the things on the billboards there, is huge for the brand of Arizona State football."
Of the Sun Devils' 21 class of 2025 commits, six are from Texas. As the signings officially roll in on Wednesday, we'll keep this page updated with the latest updates.
Arizona State Football Class of 2025 Signees
Signed: AJ Ia, 4-star tight end from Orange Lutheran (California)
Signed: Xavier Skowron, 3-star safety from Texas City High School (Texas)
Signed: Daeshon Morgan, 3-star defensive lineman from Vandegrift High School (Texas)
Signed: Maki Stewart, 3-star offensive lineman from Millikan High School (California)
Signed: Cameron Dyer, 4-star receiver from La Cueva High School (New Mexico)
Signed: Ben Alefaio-Lilii, 3-star safety from Orange Lutheran (California)
Signed: Matai Jefferson, 3-star offensive lineman from Warren High School (California)
Signed: Lee Puka Fuimaono, 3-star athlete from San Clemente High School (California)
Signed: Alema Iosua, 3-star offensive lineman from Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada)
Signed: Cory Butler, 3-star offensive lineman from Corona Centennial High School (California)
Signed: Rob Lapuaho, 3-star offensive lineman from West High School (Utah)
Signed: Demarius Robinson, 3-star running back from Santa Fe High School (Oklahoma)
Signed: Desean Bryant Jr., 3-star offensive lineman from Duncanville High School (Texas)
Signed: Chance Ables, 3-star receiver from Plano East High School (Texas)
Signed: Harry Hassmann, 3-star receiver from Coppell High School (Texas)