College Football Playoff Rankings predictions: How high will Arizona State climb?
The College Football Playoff committee will release its final rankings projections on Tuesday, and it stands to reason Arizona State should climb into the top 10.
The Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2) routed rival Arizona 49-7 on Saturday in a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. The most impressive number posted by ASU? 646 yards of total offense. And the starters only played three quarters.
With more upsets happening across the college football landscape on Saturday — and the Sun Devils clearly peaking at the right time — the CFP committee should finally recognize that Arizona State belongs in the at-large conversation for the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State, Miami and Clemson all lost on Saturday. And all three dropped in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Sun Devils rose to No. 12 in the poll, behind three teams that are not playing as well as they are: No. 11 Alabama (8-3), No. 10 Boise State (11-1) and No. 9 Indiana (10-1).
Alabama and Indiana do not belong in the College Football Playoff picture. Neither team is playing for a conference championship this weekend, despite having opportunities to earns berths in their conference title games.
Boise State can earn an automatic berth in the CFP with a victory over No. 22 UNLV in the Mountain West Conference championship on Friday, but if the Broncos lose that game they're clearly out.
Arizona State has a chance to earn an automatic berth in the CFP with a victory over Iowa State (10-2) in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. But even if the Sun Devils lose, they belong in the at-large conversation. Getting to the conference championship game should mean something — a feat only eight Power 4 teams have accomplished.
Here's our prediction of what the Top 10 of the College Football Playoff Rankings should look like heading into this weekend:
1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. Ohio State
8. SMU
9. Arizona State
10. Boise State
We'll see what the CFP committee says on Tuesday night.
Here's the updated AP Top 25 Poll heading into conference championship weekend of the 2024 college football season.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Oregon (62)
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. Ohio State
8. SMU
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. Arizona State
13. South Carolina
14. Miami
15. Ole Miss
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Clemson
19. UNLV
20. Colorado
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Syracuse
24. Army
25. Memphis
Dropped out: No. 18 Tulane, No. 20 Texas A&M.
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas State 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.