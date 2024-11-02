Arizona State-Oklahoma State football game time, TV channel, prediction, how to watch online
Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham is hoping his team has learned from its two road losses in the Big 12 this season.
In both losses — 30-22 to Texas Tech and 24-14 to Cincinnati — the Sun Devils fell into prolonged offensive slumps before rebounding to get back into the game.
"Right now we're having big waves of negative on the road," Dillingham said earlier this week. "How can we manage the emotions of the game? ... Our team is struggling handling emotional swings on the road. .... If we can just manage this downward spiral on the road, limit it and get out of it, we play really good football."
Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) enters Saturday's road game at Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5) as 4.5-point favorites. The point spread started at 1.5 points and has steadily increased throughout the week.
The Sun Devils are coming off a bye week rested and healthy. Their biggest gain over the last week was the return of quarterback Sam Leavitt, who missed their loss at Cincinnati with a rib injury.
"He looked good. He had a really good day," Dillingham said when asked about Leavitt after Wednesday's practice. "He's gonna be the guy."
Leavitt and the Sun Devils will have to contend with an earlier-than-expected kickoff time and poor playing conditions. The game was moved from 6 p.m. CT to 2:30 p.m. CT because of a weather forecast that is predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The time change has also impacted the TV channel situation. The game will be televised on FOX in Arizona and Oklahoma, but in every other state it will be aired on FS2.
Here are the latest details on how to watch, stream and follow Saturday's Big 12 football game between Arizona State and Oklahoma State:
Arizona State at Oklahoma State TV Channel, Online Stream, Updated Odds
Who: Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) at Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5) in a Big 12 Conference football game
When: 12:30 p.m. MST/2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 2
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium | Stillwater, Oklahoma
Live Stream Online: Stream Arizona State-Oklahoma State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX in Arizona and Oklahoma; FS2 in every other state
Our Prediction: Arizona State 34, Oklahoma State 30
Updated Betting Odds: Arizona State is now favored by 4.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup